Mzansi actress and producer Sonia Mbele was recently on Podcast and Chill and spilled some tea about her life and career

The stunning media personality opened up about the rumours of her dating her late co-worker Menzi Ngubane while they worked together on the set of the now-defunct Generations

Mbele denied these rumours and said that the relationship between the pair was only ever purely professional and respectful

Actress Sonia Mbele was recently on MacG’s podcast where she spilled some tea about her life. The media personality opened up about the rumours of her dating her late co-star Menzi Ngubane.

Sonia Mbele has opened up about Menzi Ngubane. Image: @theesonia

Source: Instagram

Although the pair played a convincing couple on the now- defunct Generations, Mbele denied ever dating Mr Ngubane in real life.

The talented actress does not fancy dating anyone she works with as she believes in mantaining professional work relationships. She said that it was the same with Menzi Ngubane.

Mbele said that they respected each other’s space and she never even called him at home.

"There were boundaries that should not be crossed and we never crossed one single one. It was highly professional.”

If she wanted to make contact with any co-worker, it was always through the production team.

Hopefully this revelation puts an end to the vicious rumours that have swirled for years.

