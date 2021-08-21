Beyoncè's dad noted that Destiny's Child will not be coming back

This came just days after fans started insinuating the group will be dropping new music and go on tour together soon

Destiny's Child's social media pages had earlier been updated in a move that got fans excited, thinking the group will be making a comeback

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Beyoncè's father Mathew Knowles has disappointed many Destiny's Child's fans after confirming the music group will not be having a reunion as earlier announced.

Beyoncè's dad said Destiny's Child will not be making a comeback. Photo: Destiny's Child

Source: Facebook

Mathew, who is still Destiny's Child's manager, disclosed to the world that the reunion will not happen as nothing of the sort has been in the works.

No reunion plans

According to TMZ, Mathew said the get together had been mentioned but his group has zero plans for a reunion. Mathew confirmed that the group will not be making an album, tour or do anything together as a group.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Beyoncè's dad asked fans to ignore the social media updates which have been made through Destiny's Child's official social media accounts.

The Destiny's Child manager noted that the latest updates on DC's pages were just a normal, rather routine move to revamp the brand name by the record label.

Mathew's statement came barely days after fans noticed the group's header images on their social media pages had been changed. Following the changes, Destiny's Child's started believing that the group was on the verge of making a gallant reunion and comeback.

DC's had bought the reunion story especially after Beyoncè disclosed through a recent interview that new music will be coming from her side. The star did not specify if she was going to release solo projects or with Destiny's Child but fans outrightly thought DC was coming back.

Beyoncè and her privacy

Just recently, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé opened up about why she is so private, highlighting that she reserves a lot of who she is only for those she “loves and trust.”

Being the monumental celeb that she is, Beyoncé feels blessed that she has been able to keep a lot of her personal life out of the public eye, as reported by TMZ. Beyoncé never wanted to be famous due to drama; she wanted to shine because of her music and feels that should be enough.

While most know Queen Bey for her fierce on-stage person, that isn’t who she is. Beyoncé said that the ones who really know her “often forget the side of me that is the beast in stilettos.”

Source: Briefly.co.za