A man identified as Nnaemeka Nnamani has succeeded in his academics despite being a deaf student

Nnaemeka revealed that he had to strive more than students who could hear lecturers' words in classes while he was in the university

Many social media users thronged his comment section as they congratulated him for being so determined till he got his PhD

A Nigerian man, Nnaemeka Nnamani, has taken to his LinkedIn to share an inspiring story about his life. He revealed that before he even got admission for his first degree, he already dreamt of a PhD.

The deaf man said that while in the university, he maintained the habit of sleeping five hours every night and napping for only 20 minutes during the day.

Many people were wowed by his achievement. Photo source: LinkedIn/Nnaemeka Nnamani

He worked hard for it

During his postgraduate studies, he entirely scrapped napping and maintained the five hours at night for sleep as he revealed that he always went to bed at 2 am.

Nnaemeka said having a vision was very important and he dealt with it as such. To succeed in school, he decided that if people who were not deaf can read one book ahead of lecturers, he would do 10.

Now a doctorate degree holder and an assistant professor, the man shared a photo of his graduation ceremony when he got a PhD in nuclear engineering.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his story below:

Ebere Olugbue said:

"Congratulations sir!"

Prince Nwinor said:

"Inspiring Nnaemeka Nnamani, PhD Thanks for sharing i too do not have any degree and it is disturbing me with sleepless nights. but your post has just light up a burning FIRE in me that I can do all things by Gods grace."

Vicky Uwase said:

"Awww, very inspiring! Thanks for sharing with us this wonderful journey! Me too I wish I could reach far as you by God’s grace anyways congratulations."

Ohemu Godwin Pius said:

"Many hearty cheers, Nnaemeka Nnamani, Ph.D. More laurels on your path. I'm motivated."

