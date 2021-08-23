Ijeoma Olagunju, a beautiful and brilliant lady has been called to the bar as a lawyer after getting As in nearly every course

The young lady who was initially disappointed that she did not get a first-class later realized that only one course had 'betrayed' her

A lot of social media users have been celebrating Ijeoma especially because she shared a childhood picture of herself dressed as a lawyer

A young and brilliant Nigerian lady identified as Ijeoma Olagunju has attained her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer after she was recently called to the bar.

In a post sighted by Briefly News on her LinkedIn handle, Ijeoma shared adorable pictures from her Call-To-Bar ceremony as well as a photo of herself in a lawyer's wig when she was only a young girl.

Her results

Although she graduated with a second-class upper, Ijeoma indicated that her disappointment of not getting first-class turned into pride when she saw her results.

Lady who wanted to be lawyer from childhood called to the bar

Source: UGC

"My reaction to the breakdown for me was even more surprising because I was more proud than sad at seeing my result. Proud of myself! And grateful", she said.

Congratulatory messages

After reading Ijeoma's powerful story, a lot of social media users expressed heartwarming reactions.

Below were some of them:

John Jia:

Barr Ijeoma, you are brilliant. But you did not say anything about the picture next to the result. Is it that you were not happy so you gave your silk to the child?

Terry Eke:

Ijeoma OlagunjuGreat indeed! A lawyer made in heaven! May God help you to defend humanity and make God proud!

Mujidat Abdulkareem:

Congratulations Ijeoma Olagunju .The fact is examination isn't a true test of knowledge and also Academic results isn't a determinant of how far someone we will go in live.

“Well done”: South Africans delighted for a lady who got admitted as an attorney of Gauteng High Court

Another South African woman has been accepted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and is now celebrated on social media. Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele is a new candidate attorney after graduating from UNISA.

The stunning woman’s story was detailed by Varsity World on Facebook and she is a hit among many South Africans. The beautiful woman says she has now been accepted as a legal practitioner.

Source: Briefly.co.za