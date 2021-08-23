Families of the three murdered victims who were part of the Congress of South African Students movement may finally get justice

Tlhomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa uMkhonto weSizwe member allegedly lured four members of Cosas who are dubbed the Cosas Four to their death in 1982

It is alleged that Mfalpistsa secretly joined Vlakplaas Security Branch and was given orders by a commander at Vlakplaas Jan Carel Coetzee to kill the four individuals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg began proceedings into the trial of the three members of the Congress of South African Students began on Monday.

The murder and attempted murder trial of the Cosas Four is finally happening almost 40 years and families of the deceased may finally get answers about what happened to their loved ones who were killed in an explosion, according to a report by eNCA.

The ANC showed up to the Johannesburg High Court to support the families of the Cosas Four on Monday. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto weSizwe member Tlhomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa is being accused of allegedly conspiring with the Vlakplaas Security Branch to use explosives to assassinate the Cosas Four.

Despite the fact that the incident occurred in February 1982, the National Prosecuting Authority remains confident in the prosecution of the case against the accused.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After betraying uMkhonto weSizwe by secretly joining the Vlakplaas Security Branch, Mfalapitsa is said to have led the Cosas Four to an explosive-infested pumphouse not far from Krugersdorp.

Mfalapitsa lured the Cosas Four with the pretence of providing them with training. He was reportedly ordered by Jan Carel Coetzee, a commander at Vlakplaas, according to The South African.

The sole survivor of the explosion Zandisile Musi died of Covid-19 recently.

African National Congress supports the families of the Cosas Four

South Africa's governing party has expressed sympathy for the bereaved families of the Cosas Four. ANC's Nomvula Mokonyane says the party knows that the trial will lead to revelations that were not heard at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Cosas Four families were also supported by the ANC Women's League and some members of Cosas on Monday in court.

ANC government kept apartheid assassin on its payroll to tune of R40k

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC government employed apartheid-era assassin Eugene de Kock through the State Security Agency (SSA) after the government paroled him.

This was revealed during the testimony of two SSA operatives Mr Y and Ms K whose identities have been withheld.

An unidentified witness reported that De Kock was working for the government through SSA Operation Lock" De Kock was given a R40 000 salary and the government spent a further R200 000 on his monthly upkeep.

The reason for the government's expenditure for De Kock was not revealed. De Kock was a former in the apartheid era police force. He became notorious for his Vlakplass unit which specialised in hunting anti-apartheid activists.

Source: Briefly.co.za