Halala: Sello Maake Kancube Gets Hitched Again, She Said Yes

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube proposed to his beautiful bae Pearl Mbewe and she reportedly said yes

The pair are now officially married and the thespian could not wait to let the world know how happy he is with her

Mzansi social media users flooded his comments section with messages of congratulations and love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sello Maake kaNcube has decided to make it official with his beautiful bae Pearl Mbewe. The veteran artist proposed and the stunner said yes. This will be Sello’s second marriage and it’s clear he has no regrets.

According to ZAlebs, the 69-year-old is 29 years older than Pearl.

Sello Maake kaNcube is now a married man. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

The thespian took to social media to share the good news with his followers:

“She said yes! Meet my wife @Solopearl. I made her the one and I never longed to find anyone anymore .. I had made peace with being single but now I know and ready to tell my story. Being happy is the way and she holds her own... @Solopearl I love you…”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The media personality’s announcement was met with love and excitement from social media users.

@deartroublegal said:

“Congratulations to the both of you. Love is beautiful, i bet she is no more "SoloPearl" but TakenPearl.”

@bonnymfene said:

“Congratulations Sir. When women are spoken & referred to as "pillars" that description suites Ms Mbewe now Mrs Maake very well.”

Thuli Madonsela said:

“Congratulations @sellomkn and #Solopearl. May the gifts of love and joy be yours throughout the days of your lives.”

The couple have gained some fans on Twitter as Sello consistently shares stunning couple goals photos online.

Sello Maake KaNcube gushes over bae despite age gap

Briefly News previously reported that Sello Maake kaNcube was on cloud nine with the love of his life Pearl Mbewe. The 29 year age gap seems to do little to deter the pair from living out some serious relationship goals.

Sello recently took to social media to post a cute picture with his love and it instantly went viral. The pair were seen smiling and loving absolutely content with life.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Most comfortable soul to rest my soul onto, She is not perfect but she is perfect for me…”

Source: Briefly.co.za