Ebenezer Azamati is a brilliant student at Oxford University who lives with a visual impairment

The young man has just been elected as president of the Oxford Africa Society

The PhD student was previously in the news after he was dragged out of a debate room by his feet

A student currently studying for his PhD at Oxford University has made the continent proud as he has been elected as the president of the Oxford Africa Society.

Ebenezer Azamati's brilliant achievement was announced on social media in a Twitter post on the official handle of the Oxford Africa Society, also known as AfriSoc.

His condition

Interestingly, Ebenezer lives with visual impairment but did not allow that to deter his education or leadership ambitions.

Ebenezer Azamati Credit: @oxfordafrica

Source: UGC

The post about the PhD student also indicated that Azamati is a Radcliffe Scholar reading for the DPhil International relations at the University of Oxford and a member of Univ College.

When Azamati went viral

Ebenezer previously made headlines around the world in 2019 when he was mishandled in Oxford Union debating chamber after he was dragged out by his ankle.

The brilliant young man had reserved a seat for himself at the chamber near the entrance when he decided to go out shortly before returning.

After coming back, he was denied access to the seat he had reserved.

Ebenezer's actions were considered as rude and inappropriate which compelled two men to maltreat him by dragging him out.

President of the Union at the time, Brendon McGrath, asserted at a hearing that the victim's actions were violent.

According to McGrath, the young visually-impaired man thrust out his arm and made signs with his hand that was aggressive when he was being forced out.

The issue was not taken lightly by the Africa society at Oxford University as they held protests to battle against the decision.

