A 61-year-old farmer in the Volta Region, Lawrence Demebu, has been given a newly-built house after he tried for years to acquire one without success

Although he lives with a visual impairment, the man refused to beg but rather farmed to make ends meet

The 61-year-old could not express his joy in words after the newly-built 1 bedroom house was presented to him

Lawrence Demebu, a 61-year-old farmer who lives with a visual impairment has had his ultimate heart desire fulfilled in the strangest of ways.

In a short documentary on the Facebook handle of JoyNews, the man who was living in a mud house indicated that he has been staying alone without any wife or child for God knows how long.

Lawrence Demebu: Visually-impaired farmer Credit: JoyNews

Source: UGC

According to him, he also tried everything possible to get a partner but was not able to because of his state of disability.

A benevolent lady, Suzana Kudjo, the CEO of KCL who watched the documentary was so touched that she decided to organize some funds in order to help the old man.

In a new update on the verified handle of JoyNews, the 61-year-old was seen in a video overjoyed as he was presented the newly-built house that comes with every essential facility.

Lawrence Demebu had a dream to build a decent house but he could not afford it.

Now he has received it as a gift.

See the video below:

Source: Briefly.co.za