South African music producer, DJ Zinhle, recently announced her second pregnancy and is on Cloud 9

The media personality, however has come under some scrutiny from a few people who think that she should have gotten married first

Responding to the negativity, DJ Zinhle said that she was going to ignore these people and live her best pregnant life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African media personality DJ Zinhle is determined to enjoy her pregnancy journey regardless of what anyone says. After making the announcement that she was expecting, a small group of people decided to criticise her for having a second child out of wedlock.

DJ Zinhle has decided to ignore the negativity aimed towards her. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Facebook

According to ZAlebs, a YouTuber who runs a channel called Solomon’s Temple criticised Zinhle for having two children out of wedlock. The influencer said that she was not setting a good example, especially as the country experiences such high teen pregnancy numbers.

"Artists use some part of their lives to promote things, you know a lot of people were congratulating her, and were celebrating her, but I took a step back and I told myself nah I'm not gonna congratulate her, but I will celebrate the baby when it comes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He continued:

“First baby with AKA unmarried, second baby (unmarried). Why have a baby when you are not ready to get married, get married before you have a baby.”

Zinhle did not directly respond to the individual but rather took to Twitter to share that she chose not to engage in unnecessary battles.

“Allowing yourself to get into an argument with a fool makes you foolish too. Choose your battles…”

DJ Zinhle shows off her gorgeous baby bump in figure hugging dress:

Briefly News previously reported that Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion are expecting and sis is looking incredible.

Taking to social media with her first official bump pics, Zinhle showed off her precious belly in a stunning Benjamin Franklin note dress, reported TimesLIVE.

Fans and fellow celebrities gushed over Zinhle and her bump in the comment section. This news has people beaming and they are genuinely happy for Zinhle.

Source: Briefly.co.za