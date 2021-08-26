“Glory Be to God”: Stunning Woman Gets Admitted as an Attorney of the High Court

A young attorney has headed online to share the good news of her admission into the High Court of South Africa

The stunner looked super effortless in a fitted black blazer and has thanked God and her loved ones for all the support

Mzansi headed to the comments section to wish the lawyer well in all her future career prospects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A stunning local woman has social media users wishing her well after sharing the incredible news of her admission as an attorney of the High Court. The stunner has definitely worked hard to reach the impressive milestone but did not forget to thank God and her supportive family for all their help along the way.

Khensane Mangwane has just been admitted as an attorney of the High Court. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, popular student platform Varsity World shared Khensane Mangwane's inspirational story. The University of Pretoria graduate shared that it had been a difficult but rewarding journey.

"More than anything I am so proud of myself, I am grateful to God for His Grace, I am grateful for my family who have been my pillars of strength, I am grateful to my friends and my partner," she captioned the sweet post in part.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mangwane also went on to share her feelings of gratitude for everyone's motivation over the years.

Today, the stunner stands tall with her #bossbabe red lips and a fitted black blazer only someone with her super snatched legs could rock. The High Court definitely has one more fashionable attorney in the house.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

Siphesihle Dlokovu said:

"It's a season of lawyers now. Congratulations guys."

Rochelle Brink said:

"Congratulations and well done. All the best in your chosen career field."

Rainy Dlamini said:

"Congratulations Counsel."

“Well done”: South Africans delighted for lady admitted as attorney of court

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that yet another South African woman has been accepted as an attorney of the High Court of South Africa and is now celebrated on social media. Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele is a new candidate attorney after graduating from UNISA.

The stunning woman’s story was detailed by Varsity World on Facebook and she is a hit among many South Africans. The beautiful woman says she has now been accepted as a legal practitioner.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to the young woman’s inspiring post. She wrote on social media:

"Yesterday I got admitted as a Legal Practitioner of the High Court of South Africa, ladies and gentlemen, please meet your attorney. - Vuyisile Nomzamo Jele. Candidate Attorney. University of South Africa (UNISA).”

The post reads:

@Ponstho Marota said:

“I'm next. Well done Mrs Attorney.”

@Kutlwano Matlala said:

“Congratulations dear, welcome to the honourable profession.”

@Mpho Ndlovu said:

“Congratulations to the lovely young lady for the great work. Guys can someone please help me. I've been applying to institutions such as Wits and UJ for law but I got rejected by both saying my APS was low. What can I do in this regard?”

@Martie Marais said:

“Congrats. You could be a Miss World also. Soo beautiful.”

@Mthinteni Mdakane said:

“All protocols observed, congratulations.”

@TauTau said:

“Hard work does not kill, congregations.”

@ladym Ncwane said:

“Beauty with brains ~ Congratulations!! May God bless your journey.”

@Priscilla Mamorobela said:

“You so beautiful hle, congratulations babes.”

Source: Briefly.co.za