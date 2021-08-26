“Here I Am, Send Me”: Biden Speaks Following Terror Attack Outside Kabul Airport

US president Joe Biden addressed the media following the deadly terror attacks that took place in Afghanistan

Two suicide bombers struck outside Kabul airport that resulted in 60 Afghans losing their lives along with 12 US soldiers

Biden promised that the military would do everything its power to get citizens and military units out of Afghanistan

The international intelligence community had learned that an attack on Kabul airport was highly likely and had instructed foreign nationals seeking to leave Afghanistan to stay away from the airport.

The reports had been correct and on Thursday two suicide bombers struck outside the airport killing 60 Afghans and 12 US soldiers; 140 Afghans were wounded in the attack.

Joe Biden addressed the media following the deadly attacks in Afghanistan. Photo credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden spoke to the nation and promised that the US military would do everything in its power to protect its forces and get US citizens back home.

Biden also promised that those responsible for the attack would face the wrath of the US military according to ABC News.

The president held a moment of silence for those who had lost their lives in the service of their country. He quoted ‎Isaiah 6:8 when speaking of the brave men and women in the military.

"Here I am. Send me."

One of the attackers detonated his explosives near people standing in a wastewater canal.

The second attack took place near a hotel a short distance away from the airport according to the Huffington Post.

