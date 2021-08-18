Islamist militant group, the Taliban, have held their first press conference since seizing power in Afghanistan

Speaking in front of local and international journalists in the capital of Kabul, the Taliban declared an amnesty

The group also vowed to uphold the rights of women, who, in line with sharia law, will be able to work and study

Many are sceptical they will stick to their pledge as the group stopped women from working during their last rule, also governed by Islamic law

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After seizing power in Afghanistan just days ago, the Taliban has declared an amnesty in the country and vowed to uphold women’s rights on Tuesday.

This comes after the insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as opposing US-trained security forces were swept away, per a DispatchLIVE report.

After seizing power in Afghanistan just days ago, the Taliban has declared an amnesty in the country and vowed to uphold women’s rights. Image: Haroon Sabawoon/ Anadolu Agency.

Source: Getty Images

In a landmark news conference on Tuesday in front of local and international journalists in the country's capital, Kabul, the militant group offered many assurances to Afghan citizens and the world.

No revenge to be taken, women can study and work

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban insisted there will not be any revenge against anyone who worked for or fought with the United States government, which is yet to complete a withdrawal of troops following a 20-year war.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking to the media gathering, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid noted the group would not want to see young, talented individuals leaving the country.

The Deobandi Islamist movement vowed that Afghan women will study and work within “the framework of Islamic law”. Mujahid declared:

"If God willing, following sharia law, we will allow women to work. They are an important element of society, and we respect them. Where society needs them, they will have an active presence."

Mujahid's statements, however, contradict the group's previous rule over the country. During their last rule, also governed by Islamic law, the group stopped women from working. Many are, therefore, sceptical they will stick to their pledge.

Taliban takes control of presidential palace in Afghanistan

In a recent news report, Briefly News reported on the Taliban taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

According to an Aljazeera report at the time, top Taliban official Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the next step is to begin governing. Baradar is a former bodyguard of recently-fled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani fled the country amid the Taliban’s rapid advance to the capital. A spokesman for the Taliban political office, Mohammad Naeem, told Al Jazeera that the group wants peaceful international relations.

He said the type and form of the new government in Afghanistan would be made clear soon. Naeem declared that the war in Afghanistan is after Taliban fighters ceased Kabul.

Source: Briefly.co.za