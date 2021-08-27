Deputy President David Mabuza has nothing but good things to say about the state of the South African healthcare system

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza has spoken fondly about the country's healthcare system despite travelling to Russia to receive medical treatment.

Speaking at his first session at the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, Mabuza stated that although South Africa's healthcare system has gone through great turmoil and trouble in the past, it remains strong nonetheless, reports News24.

According to Deputy President David Mabuza, South Africa has a strong healthcare system. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Mabuza was questioned by DA Member of Parliament Delmaine Christians, who want to know whether the coronavirus pandemic had slowed down the healthcare's efforts in handling HIV/Aids.

In his capacity as the chairperson of the SA National Aids Council, Mabuza stated that he was proud of the healthcare system and stated that a number of people have been enrolled on the anti-retroviral therapy programme.

David Mabuza defends President Cyril Ramaphosa against allegations of supporting violence in Phoenix

Mabuza came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa after an Economic Freedom Fighters member made the assertion that Ramaphosa seemed to have been in support of those who committed attacks in Phoenix in the name of vigilantism.

According to IOL, Mabuza stated that Ramaphosa would not favour one group over another.

"I don’t believe the president can stand up and support racial tensions, support one group over another group. That is not the president I know," said Mabuza.

He added that Ramaphosa had fought in the struggle for South Africa and that he played an important role in the formation of our country's Constitution. Mabuza added that Ramaphosa is committed to uniting all South Africans today.

David Mabuza promises that the recent violence will not be repeated

Briefly News previously reported that the Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza, told the Council of Provinces on Thursday that the recent unrest that took place in South Africa would not happen again.

He said that the government had tightened its control over the State Security Services following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

Mabuza also spoke about Eskom and the Medupi Power station and said that an investigation into the recent explosion is underway, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za