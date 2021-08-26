David Mabuza Promises That the Recent Violence Would Not Be Repeated

Deputy President David Mabuza said that the violent protests that took place recently would not be repeated

He said that the recent changes made by President Cyril Ramaphosa made sure of that

Mabuza said that Ramaphosa had tightened his control over the State Security Services

The Deputy President of South Africa, David Mabuza told the Council of Provinces on Thursday that the recent unrest that took place in South Africa would not happen again.

He said that the government had tightened its control over the State Security Services following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.

David Mabuza said that the violent protests that took place in July would not happen again. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Mabuza also spoke about Eskom and the Medupi Power station and that an investigation into the recent explosion is underway according to SABC News.

Mabuza returns from Russia following medical treatment

Mabuza recently returned from Russia where he had received medical treatment.

He chose this opportunity to praise the health care system in South Africa and said that it is strong.

The Deputy President said that the healthcare system had "weathered" the storm following a number of waves of Covid-19.

However, Mabuza's five-week absence did not go down well with opposition parties according to News24.

David Mabuza turns 61, Mzansi shares hilarious happy birthday messages

David Mabuza is celebrating his 61st birthday and many social media users wished the Deputy President well.

However, many South Africans were not even aware the country had a deputy as citizens comically remarked that the politician is always in Russia.

Heading online, @TakaTina1 shared the hysterical post that started it all.

"Russian vice president Dmitry Davinci Movustak @DDMabuza celebrates his birthday today Happy birthday DDM," he cheekily captioned the post.

David Mabuza addresses civil unrest in 1st public appearance since Russia trip

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that for the first time since their occurrence, Deputy President David Mabuza has spoken out about the violent riots and looting which plagued KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Mabuza stated that the unrest was a reminder to Government.

He explained that Government needs to immediately address issues such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mabuza stated that the growing number of youth unemployment and civil unrest is a daily reminder of the work Government needs to put in.

Mabuza was speaking at his first public appearance since he returned from Russia after reportedly receiving medical treatment.

