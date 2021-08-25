David Mabuza Turns 61, Mzansi Shares Hilarious Happy Birthday Messages

Deputy President David Mabuza is trending on social media for more than just his 61st birthday celebration

Many South Africans believe the politician should become an honorary citizen of Russia as he always spends his time in the country

Silly social media users headed to the comments section to wish the politician well on his birthday

David Mabuza is celebrating his 61st birthday and many social media users wished the Deputy President well.

However, many South Africans were not even aware the country had a deputy as citizens comically remarked that the politician is always in Russia.

Heading online, @TakaTina1 shared the hysterical post that started it all.

"Russian vice president Dmitry Davinci Movustak @DDMabuza celebrates his birthday today Happy birthday DDM," he cheekily captioned the post.

Mzansi could not agree more and headed to the comments section to share their reactions. Check out some of the silly comments below:

@TakaTina1 said:

"He's always in Russia."

@Xolani5555 said:

"He only took two 6 months of leave in 2021, I salute our deputy pres."

@Thando_Dubula said:

"Kodwa Grootman awuyithandi i peace. I sometimes forget we have a deputy president. Maybe we do not need one in future."

@182Ratshefola said:

"Bathong SA has Deputy President?"

@GodwinMathebula said:

"Happy birthday my deputy president."

@Ayanda_mabi said:

"Happy born day Dmitry hope your people understand that we love eating Russians ekasi"

@NkukzinSA said:

"Someone said, "Sometimes you have to be quiet like the deputy President of Satafrika" and I felt that, otherwise happy birthday to Dmitry"

David Mabuza addresses civil unrest in 1st public appearance since Russia trip

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that for the first time since their occurrence, Deputy President David Mabuza has spoken out about the violent riots and looting which plagued KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Mabuza stated that the unrest was a reminder to Government.

He explained that Government needs to immediately address issues such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. Mabuza stated that the growing number of youth unemployment and civil unrest is a daily reminder of the work Government needs to put in.

Mabuza was speaking at his first public appearance since he returned from Russia after reportedly receiving medical treatment.

The recently civil unrest in the two provinces led to the deaths of over 300 people and billions of rands of infrastructure destruction, according to SowetanLIVE. A report by IOL revealed that Mabuza spoke about efforts in the new Covid-19 environment should be stabilised on making sure that people, property, business and essential services have security.

He went on to state that the democratic benefits would be incomplete if women and the youth do not have access to opportunities to follow the paths they desire.

