A throwback picture of Ma Winnie Mandela carrying water in high heels is making the rounds on social media

In the snap, Ma Winnie appears to be carrying the heavy bucket with the utmost ease while rocking the stylish but tricky boots

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the interesting pic

A vintage picture of Ma Winnie Mandela is causing a stir online. In the snap, the fashion-forward struggle icon appears to be fetching water while decked out in a pair of black leather boots.

The high-heeled platforms are definitely a timeless fashion staple and Ma Winnie looked comfortable as ever carrying the heavy bucket of water.

A picture of Ma Winnie carrying a bucket of water in high heels has the internet buzzing. Images: Getty

, @LeighMathys first shared the throwback snap.

"So Ma Winnie rocked heeled boots even when carrying water," he captioned the post.

South Africans were certainly inspired by Ma Winnie's ability to keep her striking fashion sensibility while doing an everyday chore. Many felt the pic just proved what an exceptional woman Ma Winnie was.

Other social media users interestingly threw a few shots at governments, questioning why towns named after the struggle icon still had to endure fetching buckets of water the same way Ma Winnie did in the pic.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mmokausem said:

"Slaying during her most difficult times… Showing the enemy a middle finger."

@mkoo7gp said:

"What a phenomenal woman..."

@HarpyOne said:

"How I wish we can have a documentary focussing on her style only, she dressed beautifully."

@don_gino82 said:

"Just remember photos were never accidental back then as they are now with cameras everywhere. To have a photo taken took some planning so most photos were kind of staged. Not that she isn't trailblazing in this photo even if it was staged, Madiba had a catch here too."

@TselisoMacheli said:

"Heartbreaking to think that people in Brandfort still fetch water like that even today. They don't even have shops ka kasi and they wanna name the place after her? It's a disgrace."

Winnie Mandela honoured by renaming Free State town of Brandfort after her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a small Free State Town has been renamed in honour of the late struggle veteran Winnie Mandela. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa made the name change on Friday when he gazetted it.

The small town is significantly linked to Winnie Mandela and will now be known as such. She was banished to the small town by the apartheid government in 1977. It is also the home town of the architect of apartheid Hendrik Verwoerd.

Winnie lived in Brandfort until the mid 80's and then returned to her home in Soweto. This is one of the ways that the government is honouring Winnie's legacy, according to TimesLIVE.

