Winnie Mandela honoured by renaming Free State town of Brandfort after her

Winnie Mandela has been honoured by renaming the small town of Brandfort after her

She was exiled to the town in the Free State in 1977 by the apartheid government

This is one of the ways that they government is honouring Winnie Mandela's legacy

A small Free State Town has been renamed in honour of the late struggle veteran Winni Mandela.

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa made the name change on Friday when he gazetted it.

The town of Bradford has been renamed in honour of Winnie Mandela. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

The small town is significantly linked to Winnie Mandela. She was banished to the small town by the apartheid government in 1977. It is also the home town of the architect of apartheid Hendrik Verwoerd.

Winne lived in Brandfort until the mid 80's and then returned to her home in Soweto.

This is one of the ways that the government is honouring Winnie's legacy according to TimesLIVE.

