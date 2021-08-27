Percy Tau Signs for Al Ahly and Becomes the Club's Most Valuable Player

Percy Tau is one of Al Ahly's most valuable players, according to statistics and numerous reports

The young South African playmaker failed to make his mark in England and has made a return to African football

Tau has now been reunited with Pitso Mosimane, who was his mentor back at Mamelodi Sundowns

Percy Tau has officially signed for Al Ahly after weeks of speculation about his future. Percy Tau's signing for the Egyptian giants on Thursday may not have surprised many but now it has emerged that he is one of the club's most valuable players.

Al Ahly confirmed the acquisition of Tau, a 27-year-old forward who played for Brighton & Hove Albion, making him the club's third summer signing. Tau agreed to sign for an unknown figure.

Al Ahly has likewise gotten Karim Fouad and Luis Miquissone. Tau will rejoin with his previous Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane in Cairo.

Tau will turn out to be just the second South African to wear the Al Ahly shirt after Phakamani Mahlambi and the third in Egypt generally after Gift Links, according to The South African.

Esteemed at €3 million (R52.6 million), as indicated by Transfermarkt, Tau will become Al Ahly's most crucial player and will join Pyramids FC's Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi as the most valuable player in the country.

On the global stage, Tau has 30 Bafana appearances to his name in which he scored 13 goals and was important for the South African team which took Egypt out of the 2019 AFCON.

Mzansi unfollows Brighton & Hove Albion on social media

Briefly News previously reported that it's been quite an interesting road for Percy Tau at Brighton & Hove Albion. What was supposed to be a South African player enjoying his time playing in the Premier League quickly turned into something not so appealing to Mzansi.

When Percy Tau first went to England, Mzansi was buzzing because of the amazing achievement. However, Tau was sent on loan a few times and only played for Brighton every now and again which frustrated them.

Now that Percy Tau's deal to join Al Ahly is done, social media users are unfollowing Brighton & Hove Albion on social media. Many feel that Tau was hard done by and they will not be keeping up with the English club any more.

