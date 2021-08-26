Mzansi Social Media Users Unfollow Brighton as Percy Tau Joins Al Ahly

Percy Tau's fans are not impressed with how his career went with Brighton and are hitting back on social media

Fans rallied in their numbers to unfollow Brighton & Hove Albion on Twitter because Tau's deal to Al Ahly is done

Although it might not make that much of a difference, social media users love that they are taking their power back

It's been quite an interesting road for Percy Tau at Brighton & Hove Albion. What was supposed to be a South African player enjoying his time playing in the Premier League quickly turned into something not so appealing to Mzansi.

When Percy Tau first went to England, Mzansi was buzzing because of the amazing achievement. However, Tau was sent on loan a few times and only played for Brighton every now and again which frustrated them.

South Africans came out in numbers on social media to unfollow Brighton & Hove Albion. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Now that Percy Tau's deal to join Al Ahly is done, social media users are unfollowing Brighton & Hove Albion on social media. Many feel that Tau was hard done by and they will not be keeping up with the English club anymore.

Check out the reactions from social media below:

@Komosasa3 said:

"They left out Lion in the cold even though he was scoring goals on friendly games showing he has potential."

@Buja3D commented:

"Good, Brighton will have their well-behaving fans back ay benidika marn."

@ManamelaToshi said:

"It's funny to me that we think Brighton cares about our follows. Kanti how delusional are we as a country?"

@Dadddy_K commented:

"Plus all the rants from SA fans didn't help the boy at all. Am sure they would appreciate the unfollows."

@Junior_Lwoanda said:

"Surely they'll lose half their followers since we were dominating there."

@Madziba_Sipho commented:

"You think we should do? But on a real note, we have nothing linking us with them anymore since they broke it."

