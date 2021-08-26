Kaizer Chiefs Fans Show Appreciation to Phathutshedzo Nange as He Trends Online

Phathutshedzo Nange is trending on social media after his stellar performance recently in the DStv Premiership

Fans can't get over how well the midfielder has settled into his role and the smooth passes he's been making on the pitch

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been making Nange trend on social media for being a great footballer and are loving him

Kaizer Chiefs fans never miss a chance to show love to one of their players, especially after a decent performance on the pitch. Amakhosi midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange is trending on social media as fans discussed his memorable performance against Baroka FC.

Keagan Dolly may have received the Man of the Match Award but Nange's efforts have not gone unnoticed. His work ethic on the pitch is just what makes the fans love him and they seemingly can't get over his dedication on the field.

Kaizer Chiefs fans can't get over how nicely Phathutshedzo Nange plays in his midfield position. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Pictures of the young midfielder are being posted on social media with fans singing his praises. Others just simply took the time to analyse the positive aspects of his game.

Check out the comments from social media users below about Nange's fire passing game last night below:

@Mthura_11 said:

"Was wondering why Stellies mostly used him as a sub last season but maybe it's was a good thing for us he is injury-free."

@eliotmakhubele2 commented:

"He's a very good player and is been more than 20 years since we have 1 of our own doing well in that position. I think the future is bright."

@e_phela said:

"The CM solid combination of Nange and Cole needs Ngcobo just in front of them. He will also link well with Dolly and Billiat."

@Master_P_61703 commented:

"Phathu Nange hardly makes a back pass."

Keagan Dolly bagged the Man of the Match on his debut

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Keagan Dolly inspired Amakhosi to a victory over Baroka FC on Wednesday evening. Not only that but Dolly also was awarded the Man of the Match prize after the game after a very good performance.

Dolly hasn't exactly been fully fit during his first few appearances for Kaizer Chiefs but fans are feeling like they can't wait to see him at his best. Dolly seems to just want to improve as he gets used to being an Amakhosi player.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player, on the other hand, did not disappoint in his first start and he has since expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him get back up to speed at Naturena, according to The South African.

