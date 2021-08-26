Keagan Dolly Gets Man of the Match on His Full Debut for Kaizer Chiefs

Keagan Dolly has made his mark at Kaizer Chiefs and put up an impressive performance in the DStv Premiership

Dolly was given the Man of the Match award and was beaming as he thanked the club for believing in him

The 28-year-old midfielder is still not fully fit and Mzansi can't wait to see what he'll do when he's feeling 100%

Kaizer Chiefs' new signing Keagan Dolly inspired Amakhosi to a victory over Baroka FC on Wednesday evening. Not only that but Dolly also was awarded the Man of the Match prize after the game after a very good performance.

Dolly hasn't exactly been fully fit during his first few appearances for Kaizer Chiefs but fans are feeling like they can't wait to see him at his best. Dolly seems to just want to improve as he gets used to being an Amakhosi player.

Keagan Dolly is showing the fans that he's going to be an exciting signing. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player, on the other hand, did not disappoint in his first start and he has since expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him get back up to speed at Naturena, according to The South African.

“Firstly I want to thank everyone who helped me through my journey. When I got back I was a bit unfit and my teammates and the technical staff really helped me a lot in coming back to full fitness," said Dolly, as quoted by SuperSport.

Kaizer Chiefs fans and other social media users celebrated Dolly's win and reacted online. Check it out below:

@Tobisani1 said:

"Congratulations boy you were on fire, good things are coming."

@Mopheme33 commented:

"We need him as captain."

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"What a game he had. Showed us that class is permanent. I'm wishing him the best of luck for this season."

@XolileRion commented:

"Well deserved you made us to see Khama that we know from now as a team we must work at doing that consistently, results will take care of themselves."

Stuart Baxter explains why he dropped Itumeleng Khune from the line-up

Briefly News previously reported that all eyes were on the "title-chasing" Kaizer Chiefs in their clash against TS Galaxy but things didn't turn out the way they would've hoped. The match ended in a goalless draw and many noticed that Itumeleng Khune was not in the squad for the match.

The veteran goalkeeper was not in the starting line-up and wasn't even named as a substitute. Stuart Baxter has been praising Khune in the media over the last few weeks so many thought that he would be his number one man.

Speaking to the media after the draw, Baxter explained that his decision to drop Khune from the squad was purely tactical. The coach further stated that the decision has nothing to do with Khune's form.

Source: Briefly.co.za