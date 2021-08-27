Woman Celebrates 59th Birthday, SA Can’t Believe: "Better Than My Girlfriend"

An unbelievable story has found its way to the internet where a local woman says she is celebrating her 59th birthday

However, the bubbly lady is still looking fresh and stunning, much to the amazement of many social media users in Mzansi

According to @Diatile29, she is entering a new age but many people are not wishing her a good day but only asking how to remain young

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 59-year-old woman is celebrating her birthday and she has amazed her social media peers. @Diatile29 posted a picture of herself looking very young and her snap is seriously going viral.

The woman, who seems to work as a healthcare professional, is a hit on Twitter and one guy even compared to his girlfriend, saying she seriously looks better.

Some people are arguing that the bubbly lady made an error regarding her age and some are already asking for recipes on how to remain fresh. In her response, the social media account holder says it’s all about her genes.

Briefly News is naturally attracted to such a unique story and brings a few interesting comments as some people congratulate the lady.

Mzansi can't believe a woman who is celebrating her 59th birthday. Image: @Diatile29/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Mfuthiso said:

“Still look better than my girlfriend.”

@Louisa8629 said:

“Bathong wena!!”

@Charl;ieDance18 said:

“No bloody way. If you didn't say your age I would've asked you out.”

@RhaduXesibe said:

“You are lying.”

@Diatile29 said:

“For real but thanks for the compliment, my genes really.”

@Anita_Smith102 said:

“I know a friend who can qualify to be your Ben10.”

@MampaneOnica said:

“I think you made a mistake thereby putting 5 instead of 2.”

@VinDollar016 said:

“I am starting to think looking old is a choice...”

@ThandiNgubs said:

“59 kuphi la never.”

@Lompie20 said:

“Tshin mntase makasiphe recipe.”

@FamousSans said:

“SASSA next year this time yet you look 29.”

Woman, 50, celebrates her birthday, Mzansi can’t believe her age: #ForeverYoung

Checking out previous posts, Briefly News reported that a local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to celebrate her 50th birthday.

South Africans are convinced she must be drinking from the Fountain of Youth because the stunning lady definitely does not look her age.

Heading online, @tourist_ms penned the cute birthday message to herself. "I would like to take this moment to wish my dear self a Happiest 50th Birthday...I would be lying to say I feel older, which I view as a blessing. 2020 reminded all of us yet again how short this life can be, 2021 is giving me lemons that I am turning to lemonade and adding vodka," she jokingly captioned the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za