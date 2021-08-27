Mzansi Defends Woolies After Man Says It’s Too Expensive: “No One Forced You”

A local man has social media buzzing after complaining about Woolworths and their 'over-priced' items

The young man spent just over R600 on a cart full of what appears to be very simple groceries

Mzansi headed to the comment section, sharing their mixed reactions to the man's heated post

A local man has social media buzzing after claiming that Woolworths groceries are far too expensive. The frustrated man had just come back from a shopping trip, spending just over R600 on what he felt to be super overpriced items.

This local man claims Woolworths is far too expensive. He's sparked an interesting debate on social media. Images: @_hansie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @___hansie shared a pic of his shopping cart as well as the R624.65 receipt.

"Can we end the argument that Woolworths is expensive?" he angrily captioned the post.

Included in the groceries were a box of bananas, a bag of butternut squash, ice cream and some other produce.

South Africans had mixed reactions to the post with many people asking why the man had shopped at Woolworths in the first place knowing full-well their reputation for being a pricey brand.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the post below:

@Sweezy_6 said:

"In Boxer's I'll be riding three trollies with that R600."

@GuguStatu said:

"Spar is daylight robbery with their dry-as-the-Sahara muffins from Satan's toes! Woollies gives you what you pay for. Thank you."

@dramadelinquent said:

"You bought 1 tin roof at R90 when they have a special, R130 for 2."

@missmokone1 said:

"They love doing this. Also I’m not seeing any meat, Woolies don’t play there."

Bathong: Snake creeps into Woolworths but a customer rescues it in viral video

In related news about Woolworths, Briefly News previously reported that it was supposed to be just a normal shopping spree for a woman in Australia but it turned out differently when she was greeted by a python in the grocery store. According to media reports, Helaina Alati was greeted by a snake on a supermarket shelf.

The 25-year-old was fortunate because she is used to the creatures as she works as a wildlife rescuer, and managed to return it to the wild. The BBC has it that the woman was looking to select her item when the snake poked out from a shelf at a Woolworths store.

Australian woman greeted by a snake in a grocery store

The publication further indicates that Alati tapped the snake on the tail before taking a snake bag and dispatched the creature from the shop. BBC News reports:

"She retrieved a snake bag from her home, returned to the store, tapped him on the tail and he just slithered in. She then released him away from houses in bushland - a natural habitat for the species around Sydney."

@Sarah Klopfenstein said:

“Literally every time I think something crazy happens with Florida nature, Australia outdoes it x10.”

@Username.Of.Thrones said:

“I don't wanna go to Australia.”

@PPPRnce said:

“Aussies would put it in the shopping basket and 'Who's a good snake?' ”

@LukeHancock00 said:

“The photo quality makes it look fake.”

At the same time, East Coast Radio hilariously believes the snake waited for Helaina and that the snake sensed that she was a friend and would help him get back home.

