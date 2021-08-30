Kanye West shared a post on his Instagram disclosing that he did not have the final say when it came to the release of his latest album

The rapper added one of the songs on the album was blocked from being on it

The rapper had earlier disclosed DMs in which he noted he would not remove DaBaby from Donda

Rapper Kanye West has disclosed he did not have the final say when it came down to the release of his latest album Donda.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in their costumes during the third Donda listening party. Photo: kimkardashian.

The rapper has been working for months without rest on the album and has held three listening parties to keep the hype going.

Sadly, when it came to releasing it, he says he did not approve and maybe this means it should have taken longer to come out.

This was revealed after the rapper shared a post on his Instagram alerting fans that he was not given the final word by universal on the release, and a song had been deleted out.

In the post the rapper wrote:

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album."

Earlier, Kanye had also disclosed through his Instagram, sharing direct messages with one of his associates, that disclosed DaBaby's manager had not cleared the song Jail 2 and it might miss in the album.

Responding to the news, Kanye said he would not be dropping DaBaby since he was the only one who publicly voiced his support for him on vying for the presidency.

Fans reaction to the release

Despite his woes, many appeared to enjoy the album, which became the first with most number one in several countries.

Here are reactions to the release and his reveal:

Kanye West's album sets 2021 Apple Music record with 60 million streams

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West's album Donda is setting new records. The project was dropped by the superstar's record label Universal on Sunday morning, 29 August.

The name 'Donda' has been trending high on Twitter since the surprise album release at the weekend. The US rapper's fans have been sharing their favourite songs on the album.

Complex reports that the 10th studio album hit over 60 million streams on Apple Music on the first 24 hours of its release only in the US. It has set a 2021 record for the music streaming platform. The publication said the project also garnered 94 million worldwide streams on Spotify.

Music lovers have continued to praise Kanye for dropping good music. They took to the news outlet's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the project. Check out some of the comments below:

@cameronstone45 said:

"Album of the Year."

@Yaboit80sbaby wrote:

"The Yeezy Effect!!"

@PhillyxEagles commented:

"Still haven’t recovered from how beautiful #DONDA is."

@LouisRoyale wrote:

"Day 3 and Donda still trending in South Africa."

@Raphael_I_Am commented:

"Me playing #Donda over and over til my phone explodes!!! Y’all don’t know GOOD MUSIC!!! #Donda #Donda #Donda #Donda @kanyewest proud of you!"

@slime_bunnycii added:

"I feel like I'm so much more aware of my choice to change my life at any time now after listening to #Donda."

