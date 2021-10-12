Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed he used to play some of the games depicted in the series in his childhood

The producer said characters in the film have names chosen from his family and friends

The movie director also noted he is worried about the work he solely has to put in to create the second season

The creator of the famous Netflix TV show Squid Game has shared some insights into the series.

A scene from the current biggest TV show in the world. Photo: Squid Game/Netflix.

Squid Game has become one of the biggest ever shows on Netflix and shares the story about debt-ridden contestants competing in a series of deadly children's games.

Speaking to CNN, the South Korean movie producer disclosed the game is about losers and portrays the competitive society we live in today.

Hwang said he used to play most of the games on the show as a child, "Squid Game" would come last in the day due to how difficult and severe it was.

The 50-year-old produced and directed the show, which he came up with 10 years ago and felt like he created the next Star Wars.

Lost six teeth

Hwang disclosed he lost six teeth while filming the series due to the stress brought by it.

He said he needed to get teeth implants but has not been able to get time to do it due to his now busy schedule.

He said, in the past, people called the idea strange and very distant from reality, but now they call it exciting, noting they would play.

He said the filming was very physically demanding, and some actors would get injured.

Some characters names were based on Hwang's life, including his friends from childhood and family.

Second season

Hwang said he plans to explore some "loose ends" if he were to make a second season to explain the elements.

However, the tasks of producing, writing and directing alone for season one make him feel worried about doing the same for another season.

He said nothing is confirmed now, but people's enthusiasm has made him confident of another season.

CNN reports that the series is on track to become Netflix's most popular show ever. So far, it is number one in 90 countries, including the US.

Remove scenes on show

Netflix and the production company behind the popular Squid Game series recently disclosed that they would edit out and remove scenes of the individual's real number highlighted in the movie.

TODAY reported the company agreed that together with the local production Siren Pictures, they would edit scenes and remove the phone number displayed on the mysterious invitation card in the famous show.

This was after the owner of the number reached out to complain about the constant pranks she was getting.

