DURBAN - Businesses may require both employees and customers to be vaccinated before being granted entry into their premises; this is according to Business Leadership South Africa's CEO Busi Mavuso.

In her weekly open letter, Mavuso stated that Government needs to start considering the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine incentives as well as a digital pass. This may be done to reach a vaccine administration rate of 70% to 80% of adults.

Mavuso stated that although public policy can push vaccine incentives, she suggested that the private sector needs to play a part as well, this is according to a new report by BusinessTech. Mavuso explained that businesses have the right to control access, meaning they can urge customers who expose their employees daily to get the jab.

A previous report by MSN revealed that Rhino Africa became the first big company within the country to implement a mandatory vaccine policy for its employees. The report continued by explaining that this is a sign that many workers could possibly be forced to do the same in future.

South African government considering making vaccination mandatory

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans may be required by the government to get the coronavirus vaccine, this is according to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

While Phaahla says vaccinations may be mandatory, the government has not yet made a definitive decision on the matter, according to a report by EWN.

According to Phaahla, the government is now discussing with several stakeholders the practicality of making vaccines mandatory but they are merely investigating their options at this time.

How vaccine hesitancy impacts the country's rollout programme

Briefly News published an analysis recently regarding vaccine hesitancy in South Africa. The report stated that vaccine hesitancy is plaguing the country with psychologists revealing that there are several factors behind why people refuse to get the Covid-19 jab. One of the reasons is a lack of relevant information about the vaccine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that vaccine hesitancy is a global health threat. According to SABC News, psychologists state that the country needs to do more to address the vaccine hesitancy spreading around.

In February, South Africa launched its vaccination rollout programme with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year.

