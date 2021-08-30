Young Woman, 22 Gets Job After Struggling Alone to Look After Her Many Siblings

A 22-year old woman has graciously been offered employment after single-handedly caring for her young siblings over the last few years

The young lady has been offered a job as an administrative assistant in a fancy law firm following a little push from a local do-gooder

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the good news

A young woman who's been supporting her big family has, with the help of one do-gooder, secured herself a well-paying job. The formerly unemployed 22-year old takes care of her 7 siblings and two children of her own.

A super inspiring woman, 22 has finally landed a job after struggling to support her siblings all alone for the last few years. Images: @tankiso_matanka/Twitter

Known simply as 'Mbali' the young girl began heading her household after her oldest sister, 25 began having drug abuse problems.

Her family lives in Dlamini, Soweto and Mbali has been battling cervical cancer and depression all while trying to take care of her many younger siblings.

After Twitter user, @tankiso_matanka shared the families devastating story online one generous advocate offered Mbali employment. The 22-year-old will now be working as an administrative assistant in the lawyer's office.

"I have told him that Mbali doesn't have any qualifications but he said he understands and is willing to train Mbali and give her a job," @tankiso_matanka captioned the inspirational post in part.

Social media users headed to the comments section and were certainly inspired by the family's change of fortune. Many commended @tankiso_matanka for taking such a firm position in helping the family secure a better future for themselves.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@Skyline29840122 said:

"Gob bless you man, may you and everyone who is helping out those in need be highly blessed and prosperous your work is commendable Viva kasi hero for President."

@PumeeM said:

"You are truly God sent."

@ngwanaMorena_ said:

"Look at God"

@konketso1 said:

"Keep winning."

1k or more job seekers queue for just 28 jobs, heartbreaking video goes viral

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's alarming unemployment rate was again cast into the spotlight following the release of the second quarter employment figures on Tuesday.

Reports have told of a bleak reality for the country's unemployed population of 34.4 per cent, the highest on a global list of 82 countries.

Social media users in Mzansi have joined in on the conversation after popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared a heartbreaking video that appears to show thousands of people pitching up to be randomly selected for presumed temporary menial labour.

The video was captioned

"Jobseekers in Ficksburg, and the company is looking for 28 people."

According to the influencer, the unsettling video was taken in Ficksburg, Free State, despite the province recording a 20 000 employment gain in the second quarter.

The 30-second clip was liked close to 400, with more than 50 people heading to the comments section to lament the scenes.

Staggering response from Mzansi social media users

The outpouring of sympathy from ordinary South Africans was staggering as many lamented the regrettable sight.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the glaring reactions below.

@Bluto74892217 said:

"Our education system needs to teach us to be employers ayko lento!"

@ShareenSingh8 observed:

"This is really sad. Our government has lost its heart, and the rich, especially those supporting the DA, will not budge."

@CozminoNtsomi noted:

"This breaks my heart. You'd find out that the employers already secured positions for their family members, wena you sweat here all [day] long for nothing."

@sbusiso95766543 wrote:

"Heartbreaking, it's like that horrible accident that you just look away from because ai this pains."

@xiluva075 added:

"Heartbreaking. The level of economic exclusion is staggering."

