Exclusive: Mentally Ill Limpopo Man Drops Some Wisdom in Viral Video

A gifted guy with a mental condition is keeping Mzansi entertained with his personality

The 51-year-old Limpopo man is often surrounded by people listening to his words of wisdom

Many people love Reagile Lesese's viral videos in which he recites poems about love, life, education, forgiveness and other burning topics

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

A 51-year-old Limpopo man, Reagile Lesese from Praktiseer outside the mining developing town of Burgersfort in Limpopo, is living with metal illness while also being super intelligent.

Many people have witnessed Reagile Lesese talking sense and reciting poems, proverbs and idioms. Photo credit: Supplied

Source: UGC

He likes reading and is well informed about topics ranging from current affairs, religion to economics and he considers himself a philosopher. He is loved by many in his community and they call him 'The Encyclopedia'.

He encourages forgiveness to those who wronged others in the spirit of reconciliation with the person to restore justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said: ”To forgive someone is to have peace and closure to move on and not stay in the past. To forgive is not to forget about what happened. It is not to let those who hurt others to get away with their wrongdoing. It is not to forget what they have done to wrong us.”

"To forgive is to have peace in our ourselves so that we can move on with life. My advice to everyone is to forgive and not forget what happened in the past so that they can live in the present and walk into the future and not forget what happened in the past,“ he said.

He is living alone in his family house without kids and a wife. He looks untidy but he likes to build cars with wires to generate money.

"I am using my creativity and taking my time to build cars for kids in our community. Their parents commission me and they give me money in return. I don't like hand-outs. I use my hands and my brains to make a living,“ he said.

Take a look at a viral video of him below:

Haibo: Paraffin stove used as heater in taxi has SA scratching heads

Another video has gone viral on Mzansi social media. Briefly News earlier reported a clip of a lit paraffin stove inside a taxi has South Africans scratching their heads.

The video was viewed more than 15 000 times as it got people on the socials trying to make sense of the scenes playing out.

We cruised down the comments section to bring readers some of the most hilarious and shocking reactions.

Source: Briefly.co.za