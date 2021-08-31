Percy Tau Says He Wanted to Play Football, Which Is Why He Joined Al Ahly

Not everyone agrees with Percy Tau's decision to leave Brighton but the player has opened up about his big choice

Tau simply wanted to play more football and says staying at Brighton would've hindered him from growing in his career

He also touched on how it feels to be elected the vice-captain of Bafana Bafana and the responsibility it comes with

When Percy Tau joined Brighton & Hove Albion, it was thought that we would have another South African playing in the big leagues once again. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way and the 27-year-old star had to make a quick decision about his career.

Percy Tau made headlines when he decided to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and many questioned if the decision was the right one. Tau has now opened up about why he joined the Egyptian giants and shared that he simply just wants to play football.

"I know South Africa is a footballing nation, so what’s the point of me sitting on the bench and not playing? Everyone wants to see me playing. I want to see myself playing. My family wants to see me play," said Tau, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

He added that people will always talk but he decided to do what was best for him and his budding career. At 27, Tau still has a lot to offer and didn't want to waste the opportunity by sitting on the bench.

Tau has just been given the opportunity to be the vice-captain of Bafana Bafana by coach Hugo Broos. He is honoured to have the role but feels it won't change much, according to Soccer Laduma.

"It's an honour to be here. It's the first time working with the coach and I am looking forward to it. The work continues. We just have to get down and work," said Tau.

