Percy Tau Shares Heartwarming Video With Friends Who Support Him

Taking to social media recently, Percy Tau shared a lovely video of a sweet moment with one of his friends back home

The friend let Percy know that he's not just playing for himself, but is playing for everyone who's watching at home

Mzansi social media users reacted to the video and many of them decided to show Tau so more love for his move

Percy Tau recently made a major move to Al Ahly and might be guaranteed some more game time than he was at Brighton & Hove Albion. Tau took to social media to share a sweet message to the timeline and gave people all the feels.

It looked like Tau was just having fun in a humble neighbourhood with his friends, playing football. In the footage, one of his mates says that Tau should remember that when he plays, he plays for all of them as well.

Percy Tau shows love to his friends who honour and support him. Image: @percymuzitau22

Source: Twitter

Social media users were moved by the post, which Tau simply captioned with a red heart, showing just how much he cares for his people. South Africans are still congratulating Tau on the move to Al Ahly.

Check out the reactions below:

@docta_vee said:

"All the best in Egypt Lion, Champions League football and Club World Cup will be good for your career."

@KennyV55 commented:

"I wish you all the best and am so sorry you were never given enough chances to shine at Brighton. I’m sure we would have all loved you so now go & show that skill & keep smiling!"

@masenyamakola said:

"The guy says - "When you play, know that you play for all of us." You will forever be loved Lion"

@ABOBALOYI commented:

"All the best man, South Africa is indeed behind you."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Eish, that guy said the truth, Percy... You're not only playing for your family or yourself... You're also playing for us bro."

Mzansi social media users unfollow Brighton & Hove Albion

Briefly News previously reported that it's been quite an interesting road for Percy Tau at Brighton & Hove Albion. What was supposed to be a South African player enjoying his time playing in the Premier League quickly turned into something not so appealing to Mzansi.

When Percy Tau first went to England, Mzansi was buzzing because of the amazing achievement. However, Tau was sent on loan a few times and only played for Brighton every now and again which frustrated them.

Now that Percy Tau's deal to join Al Ahly is done, social media users are unfollowing Brighton & Hove Albion on social media. Many feel that Tau was hard done by and they will not be keeping up with the English club anymore.

Source: Briefly.co.za