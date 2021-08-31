Halala: Beautiful Lady Graduates, Earns 2 Degrees in Nuclear Science & Physics

A local woman has social media buzzing after earning two BSc degrees

The diligent young woman is from the University of Witwatersrand and shared snaps from her casual graduation day

Mzansi took to the comments section, wishing the science graduate well in all her future endeavours

A local woman has headed online to celebrating earning not one, but two science-related degrees. The accomplished woman is a new graduate of the University of Witwatersrand and guessing from the radiant smile on her face, it's clear she's super proud of herself.

A local woman has just earned two very impressive degrees. Images: Varsity World/Facebook, @sature_nuskin/Instagram

Source: Facebook

, popular student forum Varsity World shared Shella Thobejane's inspiring story. The young lady has secured herself a BSc in nuclear science and engineering as well as a BSc Honours in physics.

"Collected my Wits degrees today," she captioned the post in part.

A pic of Shella proudly holding her papers outside the universities physics department was also shared. She's definitely ready to take on the world. Local were certainly left impressed by the diligent young woman and her double degrees. Many left some super sweet congratulatory messages for Shella.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

Mapudi Masemola said:

"Wooooow, congratulations dear, tough field indeed but conquered."

Menzi Mgaga said:

"Congratulations my sister you have made it. I am so proud of you keep up the good. How I so wish you can get a scholarship to do MSc and PhD so that many young girls can see that they can make it too in this field."

Gaba Ste said:

"Proud of you girl. Congratulations are in order. Will wait to see your next post as a PhD holder. #GirlPower"

Romeo Rsa said:

"Kutlwano Matlala Wits university alumni."

Kutlwano Matlala said:

"Well-deserved lady."

