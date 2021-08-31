Gigi Lamayne Bags New Ride, Rapper Says It's Her 4th Car: "You Deserve It"

Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne took to social media to share that she has bagged herself a brand new ride

The media personality shared snaps of the red whip on her official Instagram account on Monday, 30 August

Gigi said her new whip is her fourth ride and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her on buying the new car

Gigi Lamayne is now a proud owner of four rides. The stunner took to social media on Monday, 30 August to let her followers know that she has added a new whip to her car collection.

The rapper has been working hard lately promoting her new album Mermaids and Stuff and she decided to spoil herself a bit. The rapper thanked her ancestors for giving her strength to continue dominating the charts in the male-dominated industry.

Gigi Lamayne has bagged herself a brand new ride. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the star showed off her new red car to her fans. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Dear God, I see what you and the underground gang did there!"

Her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

nonhle_sn wrote:

"Baby!!!! Congratulations sthandwa sami."

lady_amar1 said:

"Come on now GIGI!!! Haibo, congratulations!!!"

daht_boy_funk commented:

"You deserve it, congratulations."

siya_nqanqase added:

"Congratulations my friend."

Gigi Lamayne claims former record label "forced" her to look a certain way

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne revealed how a record label she was signed to forced her to look a certain way. The rapper was a guest on POPradio with Ms Cosmo.

They chopped it up about her new album Mermaids and Stuff, her spirituality and how she mixes the two. While speaking about the project that recently dropped, they also touched on her new look.

Gigi Lamayne revealed that one of her former labels wanted her to look a specific way and allegedly forced her to push the image they wanted. According to SAHipHopMag, Gigi told Ms Cosmo:

"I was forced by certain places I was signed at to look a certain way but now the Gigi that you see, is definitely me. Like everything you guys see me posting that's me also. I feel like I'm of age to do certain things."

