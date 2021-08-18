Gigi Lamayne Shares How Former Record Label "Forced" Her to Look a Certain Way

Talented rapper Gigi Lamayne has shared that one of her former record label forced her to look a certain way

The Feelin U hitmaker was a guest on Ms Cosmo's POPradio where they spoke about her new album Mermaids and Stuff and her spirituality

The star shared that the way she looks now and what she posts on her social media pages is definitely her own choice

Gigi Lamayne has revealed how a record label she was signed to forced her to look a certain way. The rapper was a guest on POPradio with Ms Cosmo.

They chopped it up about her new album Mermaids and Stuff, her spirituality and how she mixes the two. While speaking about the project that recently dropped, they also touched on her new look.

Gigi Lamayne has shared how a her former record label "forced" her to look a certain way.

Gigi Lamayne revealed that one of her former labels wanted her to look a specific way and allegedly forced her to push the image they wanted. According to SAHipHopMag, Gigi told Ms Cosmo:

"I was forced by certain places I was signed at to look a certain way but now the Gigi that you see, is definitely me. Like everything you guys see me posting that's me also. I feel like I'm of age to do certain things."

Gigi Lamayne's 'Feelin U' bags number 1 on radio

In other music news, Briefly News reported recently that Gigi Lamayne bagged the number 1 spot on The Stir Up on 5FM recently. The star's new single Feeling U featuring Mi Casa and Blxckie has been ruling the airwaves since the rapper dropped it a while back. The song is part of her newly-released album titled Mermaids and Stuff.

In the 19-track project, the star worked with the likes of Moozlie, Nadia Nakai and Sho Madjozi, among many others.

The stunner took to Instagram when the Feelin U track took the number 1 spot on the local top 5 on Ms Cosmo's show The Stir Up, according to SAHipHopMag. She shared the great news with her almost 600k followers on the app.

The likes of J Something from Mi Casa and Ms Cosmo took to her comment section to congratulate her for occupying the top spot and for dropping a dope song.

