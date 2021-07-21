Halala: Gigi Lamayne Bags Number 1 on Radio With Her New Banger 'Feelin U'

Gigi Lamayne's new single Feelin U featuring Mi Casa is doing well and has even bagged a number 1 spot on 5FM

A few days ago, the rapper's banging tune featuring Mi Casa and Blxckie topped The Stir Up 's local hip-hop top 5 tunes

The single is taken off the talented musician's new album titled Mermaids and Stuff which consists of 19 tracks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Gigi Lamayne bagged the number 1 spot on The Stir Up on 5FM recently. The star's new single Feeling U featuring Mi Casa and Blxckie has been ruling the airwaves since the rapper dropped it a while back.

The song is part of her newly-released album titled Mermaids and Stuff. In the 19-track project, the star worked with the likes of Moozlie, Nadia Nakai and Sho Madjozi, among many others.

Gigi Lamayne bagged the number 1 spot on radio with her new banger 'Feelin U'. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The stunner took to Instagram when the Feelin U took the number 1 spot on the local top 5 on Ms Cosmo's show The Stir Up, according to SAHipHopMag. She shared the great news with her almost 600k followers on the app.

The likes of J Something from Mi Casa and Ms Cosmo took to her comment section to congratulate her for occupying the top spot and for dropping a dope song.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Gigi Lamayne chats about new single 'Feelin U', SAMAs and Amapiano

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne has opened up about the nomination of Boity and Nadia Nakai at this year's SAMAs. The Bakae and the 40 Bars hitmakers have been nominated in the Best Hip Hop Album category.

Some people took to Twitter and shared that both the rappers didn't deserve to be nominated in the category which is usually dominated by men. Gigi told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that Boity and Nadia "absolutely" deserved the nod.

"It's a huge stride for women. I think women are consistently representing in other genres and I think it was about time for hip-hop."

Gigi has dropped a new single titled Feelin U. She worked with rapper Blxckie and the legendary house group, Micasa.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za