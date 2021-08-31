Jacob Zuma Rejects Recommendation That He Undergo NPA Medical Exam

Former president Jacob Zuma maintains that he is not well and has submitted a report carried out by military doctors

The National Prosecuting Authority is insisting that the former president undergo a medical exam by NPA appointed doctors

Zuma is tired of people 'second-guessing' his health and the Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said that Zuma is tired of people not believing him

Former president Jacob Zuma has flatly rejected a recommendation by the National Prosecuting Authority that he undergo a medical exam.

The former president does not want to be examined by doctors appointed by the NPA.

Former president Jacob Zuma refuses to be examed by a medical team appointed by the NPA.

Source: Getty Images

Zuma is upset that his health claims are not being taken seriously. The Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi accused the NPA of "second-guessing" a medical report submitted by military doctors looking after Zuma according to IOL.

"They are saying (to the military doctors): we don’t believe you. Your professional integrity means nothing," Manyi said. "What nonsense is this?"

The former president is serving a 15-month jail after he was found in contempt of court.

The eNCA interviewed Manyi and he said that Zuma is tired of people not believing him.

