Meet Ennock Mlangeni, Artist Who Painted Incredible Portrait on Household Fridge

A local artist named Ennock Mlangeni has dazzled Mzansi with his unique 'fridge painting'

The young creative first got the inspiration for the work of art when a client proposed he liven up her refrigerator

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the interesting painting

A local artist named Ennock Mlangeni has caught the attention of social media users after heading online to share his latest work. The talented painter is certainly very versatile, able to transpose his artistic vision onto simple everyday items like a refrigerator.

Artist Ennock Mlangeni has dazzled with his paintings using everyday, household items. Images: @ennockmartZA/Twitter

, @ennockmartZA says a client of his had been in the market for a new fridge and desperately needed the artist to spice it up.

"My client said. "Ennock I love your work, I am moving in a new home and I am on the process of buying a new fridge and I want you to paint it," he captioned the post in part.

Ennock shared some stunning snaps and beautifully depicted the unique work of art from the time it stood as a simple outlined sketch to its eventual completion. The colourful painting certainly adds a lot of visual interest to the once-grey and lifeless kitchen.

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their reactions to the cool fridge painting.

Check out some of the awesome reactions below:

@TheReal_EmZet said:

"Beautiful work. I hope it brings you happiness and success. Meanwhile, somewhere an artist in the making is just getting started."

@ThisIsMduh said:

"Please send an unsolicited design proposal to Samsung, Hisense and Smeg. Get a PR company to help you package and push your proposal. Wonderful work. All the best my brother."

@Zenande_Mcfen said:

"This is absolutely beautiful."

@mrlungisa said:

"Great piece of work."

@Alex_gyst said:

"Walking to that fridge at night while drunk will render you sober in no time, more so if you’re a visitor to the house."

@amaFancyNancy said:

"That’s next level larney. I absolutely love it! Imagine commissioning an artist to paint your fridge?"

