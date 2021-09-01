Movie star Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, recognised a police officer who went viral for resembling him

The Rock praised Eric Fields, saying the police officer looks way cooler than he is

Via Twitter, the former WWE star, said that he would meet Fields for drinks

Hollywood movie star Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has recognised a police officer who bears an uncanny resemblance.

The Rock said he would meet police officer Eric Fields for drinks. Photos: Morgan County Sheriff's Office and The Rock

Via a Twitter message on Tuesday, August 31, The Rock reacted to a collage depicting their resemblance and praised Eric Fields, a police officer from Alabama, US.

The Rock stunned

The former WWE star said that Fields, who recently went viral for being his doppelganger, is way cooler than him. The Rock also thanked Fields for his service, saying they would meet one day for a drink.

“Oh, ***! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe, brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink tequila, and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I know you got them,” the Jumanji actor wrote.

The Tweet caught the eye of Fields, who expressed gratitude to the actor by writing:

“Thanks brother and cheers.”

Fans react

Social media users reacted to the Rock’s Tweet, stating:

@OhgawdZambies:

“Damn! I looked at the officer thinking it was The Rock in costume for a movie, then looked on the right and was like, “Wait, no, this is The Rock.” I wouldn’t mind being pulled over by him.”

@thejohndenney:

“My wife ignores many traffic laws when driving through Morgan County in hopes of being pulled over by this guy.”

@TvPillay:

“Imagine this poor guy just minding his own business going to the grocery in 2001 and Triple H and the Undertaker show up trying to fight him.”

@c_totzke:

“I wonder if he can do the eyebrow as well. An eyebrow square-off would be priceless!”

Fields responds to lookalike comments

Fields admitted it is flattering being compared to the movie star, saying even his family members see their resemblance.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” he said.

