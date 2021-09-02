Eskom Has Won a R1.3 Billion Judgement Against the Emfuleni Municipality

The state-owned establishment Eskom has reportedly been ruled in favour in a case against Emfuleni municipality awarding Eskom R1.3 billion, according to reports

Embattled power utility Eskom reportedly won a judgement against a local municipality, Emfuleni. According to reports, the judgement was for R1.3 billion. This was due as the municipality had not paid for bulk electricity services.

The power utility stated that the debt was part of a total of 1.9 billion which the Emfuleni Municipality had accumulated in 2019. Eskom revealed that the Emfuleni Municipality is at the top of their list of municipalities in Gauteng that have poor payment records and arrears of more than R3 billion.

Currently, Emfuleni's debt is sitting at R3.5 billion. This number includes the municipality's recent bill of R385 million which is due on 2 September. Senior Manager for Customer Services in Eskom's Gauteng area Daphne Mokwena revealed that the judgement gave Eskom numerous options to recover from the debt owed to it.

According to News24, the utility stated that other municipalities in Gauteng have poor records of payment. Mokwena spoke about attaching and transferring Emfuleni's infrastructure in terms of electricity.

An earlier report by IOL stated that MMCs, PR and ward councillors joined members of Emfuleni's community to march to Eskom's head office. This follows news that the utility moved on to a programme that would disconnect the electricity.

