A professional artist and medical illustrator has blown the internet away with her hyperrealistic anatomical sketches

The hyperrealist style emphasises details and the subjects, with artists employing pictorial elements to create the illusion of reality

An image of a sketch of a heart that she drew attracted nearly 830 000 likes, over 130 000 retweets and close to 3 000 comments

Briefly News has since sorted through the thousands of comments to bring readers some of the most interesting reactions to the sketch

A professional artist and medical illustrator has wowed the internet owing to her most real artist sketches possible.

The social media sensation, who is a medical illustration student at the University of Toronto in Canada, shared a sketch of a heart that blew the minds of all who saw the final product on Twitter.

A professional artist and medical illustrator from the University of Toronto in Canada has blown the internet away with her hyperrealistic anatomical sketches. Image: @sfkhanvisuals/ Twitter.

The tweet read:

"The sketches [vs] the final."

The post shows side by side images of a heart, one midway through the design and planning process and the other with the final and complete product. The tweet attracted nearly 830 000 likes, over 130 000 retweets and close to 3 000 comments.

@sfkhanvisuals is blazing quite the trail in the field, which is a genre of painting and sculpture resembling a high-resolution photograph.

Followers schooled on mind-blowing talent

The hyperrealist style puts emphasis on details and the subjects, with artists employing additional, often subtle, pictorial elements to create the illusion of a reality which in fact either does not exist or cannot be seen by the human eye.

The artist took the opportunity to let awe-struck followers in on how she creates the daring, make-believe drawings. She wrote:

"I do a lot of planning before my drawings, but there’s no way you can accomplish hyperrealism without photo references!

"I like to collect texture references and study the colours, shapes and the way the highlights are shaped to give a sense of what kind of surface texture I’m working with (smooth vs bumpy)."

Social media abuzz as 'real' heart is examined

Social media abuzz as 'real' heart is examined

@RozehnalMd said:

"I understand drawing is hard but you didn't have to just plop an entire human heart onto the table like that."

@dratropin shared:

"Are you considering drawing the human brain? I’d love that! Great work."

@bookofadonai wrote:

"God, why couldn't you make me this talented?"

@gangland44 exclaimed:

"Wow! Nice drawing. That heart looks very realistic."

Artist wows social media with artwork, photo of masterpiece goes viral

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a visual artist identified on Twitter as @IjeomaOgood has wowed people with her beautiful artwork which she shared on her social media platform.

She posted an adorable photo of herself alongside the masterpiece and quoted the words of her friend. @IjeomaOgood said these were the words of her friend when she saw the painting:

"Did you name her? She deserves to travel. Be seen, to tell her stories for centuries to come.

"Give her a mark, inscribe a description. She will gain the fame of the like of Van Gogh's Starry Night. From pain comes this beauty. Set her free."

