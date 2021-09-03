SuperSport United Coach Kaitano Tembo Concerned with Injuries During FIFA Break

SuperSport United gaffer Kaitano Tembo is happy that his players are playing for Bafana Bafana but has some concerns

The coach thinks that it will be problematic should some of his players come back with injuries from the FIFA break

The club has not been able to spend much in the transfer window after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic

Kaitano Tembo is worried about how the injuries sustained by players during the international break will affect PSL clubs. It is currently the FIFA break, which allows for players to play for their respective national teams.

Tembo is happy that some players will be getting valuable experience playing for their nations but can't shake the worry about possibly having injury issues when they come back. Sipho Mbule, Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena will be representing SA in the World Cup qualifiers.

The majority of the players who were called up to the national team are essential components of his side, and he is crossing his fingers that they all return to Megawatt Park healthy, according to The Citizen.

"It is just unfortunate that we have about six players who will be going away and that is a huge setback. These are our starters, so when they come back, we have to start again and we don’t know what condition they will be in when they come back," said Tembo.

SuperSport United had to hold onto their players during the transfer window, as they don't have enough funds to sign more players according to SowetanLIVE.

"We have a limited budget and cannot spend money as we used to. We decided to promote young players and work with what we have – the talent from the academy," said Tembo.

Tembo hopes to organise a few friendly games for the players that stayed behind in order to keep up their fitness and keep up with the players on national service.

Kaitano Tembo warns Kaizer Chiefs to stay away from his players

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs have been heavily linked with Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not impressed. There has been transfer speculation about Mbule and Teboho Mokoena since last season and Tembo believes this hindered their chances of playing properly.

Last season, the Tshwane club finished fifth in the DStv Premiership, five points behind third-placed Orlando Pirates, who secured the league's last CAF tournament spot.

"I think it started around January and really destabilised us. Because players are also human beings. When people are talking about them they are bound to lose focus and concentration and their game sometimes does suffer," said Tembo, according to SowetanLIVE.

