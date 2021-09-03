A transformer worth over half a million has been stolen outside a school in Fleurhof in Roodepoort

The mini-substation provided electricity to the school and belongs to City Power in Johannesburg

The South African Police Services are investigating the theft and City Power stated that it has had to increase security in Fleurhof

JOHANNESBURG - City Power in Johannesburg has called for information from the Fleurhof neighbourhood in Roodepoort after a mini-substation was stolen a day after it was installed.

The mini-substation was stolen outside a school and is said to have been worth R500 000 according to News24. A criminal case of theft of essential infrastructure has been filed at the South African Police Services.

City Power is calling for information regarding a stolen mini-substation worth R500 000. Image: @CityPowerJHB

Source: Twitter

City Power's Security Risk Management general manager, Sergeant Thela says theft of the power utility's infrastructure has become a common occurrence.

Thela stated that criminals usually steal cables, substation doors, busbars and fuses. He added that in some cases the criminals commit these crimes while heavily armed.

According to My Broadband, City Power has also launched an internal probe into the matter, the company is of the belief that the criminals might have had help from staff members.

City Power says it has been in communication with the school about more information on the theft because the mini-substation solely provides electricity to the school.

City Power also said it has increased security in Fleurhof, which was previously prone to cable theft.

