A South African man is lucky to have escaped with his food after a daring hijacking outside the Hillclimb Cafe in Westmead, Durban

The daring incident happened on Thursday, 2 September, and was captured on film by a bystander

Concerned users lamented the unfortunate experience, with others turning their attention to the victim’s lunch, which in all probability, he still got to have hot

It may not be what you want to see, but it happens as one man can attest to after he was hijacked in broad daylight outside the Hillclimb Cafe in Westmead, Durban, on Thursday.

The incident, filmed by a bystander, later turned into something lighthearted for South Africans on social media, as the unsuspecting victim was seen getting to keep food that appeared to have just been bought.

Source: Twitter

Journalist and social crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, using his @Abramjee Twitter account, shared a video of the unlikely occurrence online.

The caption read:

"Hijacking: Westmead KZN."

The short 18-second clip shows a gun-toting assailant shoving the driver away from the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, before climbing in the back seat and making off.

While many concerned users lamented the unfortunate experience, others turned their attention to the victim’s lunch, which in all probability, he got to have while it was still hot.

Mzansi cheers for the lunch that got away

The footage was viewed more than 28 000 times as Saffas reacted to it en masse. Briefly News takes a look at the reactions.

@Mavil_TZ said:

"Mom's Tupperware isn't going anywhere."

@NkosiNRB wrote:

"You can take the car and I'll keep my lunch."

@BlondeBandicoot added:

"Please sir, can I take my fish and chips with at least?"

@Christian_Payn observed:

"He is still alive and have something to eat."

@Tshikhudo_R remarked:

"Take everything but not my food."

@tshepoletshabo mentioned:

"At least the kids will have some dinner tonight though they might be transportless."

Source: Briefly.co.za