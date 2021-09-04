Teacher crisis loading: Massive 100k shortfall predicted as teachers retire

A teacher shortage is predicted to make a huge impact on education in South Africa with a shortfall of 100 000 teachers

This will directly impact the size of classes with a higher pupil to teacher ratio predicted

Universities will be under pressure to produce more teachers to meet the expected demand

A wave of retirements is predicted to have a serious impact on education and classroom sizes in the near future.

The peak of retirements is expected in 2030 and end in 2040 leaving South Africa with a deficit of around 100 000 educators is expected.

An education crisis is in the making as a wave of retirements is set to impact class sizes. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

This will have a direct impact on class sizes with a higher pupil to teacher ratio. Currently, South African schools have an average of more than 30 children per class with some classes having 50 kids per teacher according to TimesLIVE.

Younger, lower-paid and less experienced teachers will have to take their place but there are concerns regarding universities being able to produce enough teachers to meet the demand.

This has resulted in teacher retainment and recruitment coming into focus and teacher pay has become a talking point.

eNCA reported that universities will have to double their graduate teacher numbers between 2030 and 2040.

