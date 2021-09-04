Katlego Maboe Demands R4 Million in Damages Within 3 Weeks

Katlego Maboe is seeking R4 million in damages from the cheating scandal he was embroiled in last year

The TV personality and Singer is seeking reputational and psychological damages from four people

Katlego lost endorsements, work and nominations on award shows following his ex-wife's viral video

Singer and TV personality Katlego Maboe wants R4 million in damages from four people for reputational and psychological damage.

According to reports, four people Maboe is demanding R1 million from each of the following: his ex-wife Monique Mulle, her brother, Sabrina Walters, the founder of Women for Change, and Dr Janet van Eeden.

Katlego Maboe wants four people to pay R1 million each for reputational and psychological damage. Photo credit: @katlegomaboe

Netwerk24 reported that Katlego wants the money within three weeks. The demand for damages originates from when his ex-wife Monique Muller revealed that he had been unfaithful in a viral video.

Following the video, Katlego suffered a number of financial and professional setbacks. He lost his job as the presenter of Expresso on SABC 3 and he had been removed as a nominee in last year's South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Katlego's career came under pressure from GBV organisations demanding that he be removed from awards and television shows according to ZAlebs.

Recently, Katlego took to his Instagram account to reflect on the challenges of the last year.

