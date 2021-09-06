Talented South African singer, Thando Nje, recently took to social media to claim that Kanye West contacted her

The communication was so that the US rapper could get permission to use one of her song for his Sunday Service

The claim was met with divided reactions from social media users, while some were happy for her, others were a little more scpetical

Thando Sibanyoni, more popularly known as ThandoNje, took to social media to drop a huge bombshell.

The recording artist from Johannesburg claimed that she was contacted by Kanye West for permission to feature her song on his Sunday Service.

Taking to social media, the excited musician posted:

“Kanye just called to ask if he can use one of my songs for his Sunday service.”

The local artist did not provide any proof of her claim but most Mzansi social media users saw no reason not to believe her. Her excited following congratulated her on the massive achievement.

Mzansi congratulates Thando Nje on her Kanye West call out

@maybemicaela said:

“This is massive.”

@mfforbes said:

“That’s massive.”

@mr_suitup said:

@ThandoNje!!!! You been on the dream chasers marathon for a while now. Congratulations.”

However, others were a little sceptical and wanted proof of her conversation with Kanye West.

@conniethebaby1 said:

“So happy for you but can you give me proof of what you are saying?”

@archie_67king said:

“Kanye Maluleke from Soweto?”

@i_am_gee_tsonga said:

“Yes babe speak it into existence.”

@Mbongithe said:

“Congratulations but please produce the proof.”

@melk_licious said:

“Apparently nyaope and other drugs have an expiry date hey... side effects.”

Briefly News made contact with Thando Nje but she had not reverted at the time of publishing.

