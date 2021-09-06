Ayeye: Kamo Mphela Gets Lit in the UK, Video Makes Mzansi Proud

South African media personality Kamo Mphela is trending on social media after a video showed her doing the most in the UK

The Mzansi starlet had the crowd of UK supporters going absolutely crazy as she took to the grand stage

Many Mzansi social media users couldn't help but beam with pride over how far Kamo has come in such a short period of time

Kamo Mphela is currently lighting it up in the UK and from the looks of things, Sis is flying the flag high. The dancer and vocalist delivered the littest of performances and drove the crown wild with her sensational dance moves.

Kamo Mphela se t the stage on fire when she performed in the UK recently. Image: @kamomphelaxx

A video compilation of her performance was shared online and Mzansi social media users were left both impressed and proud.

Mzansi reacts to video of Kamo Mphela’s performance

@upeace said:

“That video ya Kamo Mphela at the UK gave me goosebumps yhoo.”

@uNhlaka said:

“Can’t help but think of Babes Wodumo when I see Kamo Mphela killing it in the UK. Saba indoda!”

@cherryfilmfest said:

“She is exactly the Queen, that she thinks she is!!!! We Stan.”

@onnalena_rsa said:

“If we make a mistake of sleeping on these South African artists we'll lose them i swear, look at how the UK crowd is hyping up Kamo Mphela.”

@jayraps4 said:

“I guess they meant it when they said Amapiano to the world, look at Kamo Mphela and the Gang killin it ko UK, SA is blessed with talent!”

Kamo Mphela responds to criticism, sends strong message to haters

Kamo Mphela has established that she is here to stay but unfortunately, with fame, comes the trolls. Briefly News reported that Kamo Mphela was trending recently after yet another picture of her face left Mzansi confused.

Responding to the trolling, the Amapiano vocalist and dancer took to social media to slam the trolls. In an explicit post, the media personality basically said that she didn’t care about the hate and she would continue to push her hustle.

She posted yet another picture of herself to go with the caption:

“Drag me, slingshot me', cleanse your hearts because I’m still about to f*ck y’all up.”

Social media users had mixed reactions about hr post. While some were rooting for her, others continued to troll her about the new picture.

