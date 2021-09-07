Actress Dineo Langa has announced a return to small screens with a spot on SABC 's new family game show, Stand Up

The media personality had previously taken a break from presenting to pursue acting opportunities and other career interests

The best way Dineo can describe her journey in the industry is that she is "going from strength to strength"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dineo Langa, former The Queen actress, is returning to television screens as a presenter once again. However, this time it's in game show format.

Dineo Langa is set to be the presenter of SABC 2's new family game show, 'Stand Up'. Image: @dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

The star has landed a new gig as the host of SABC 2's new family game show, Stand Up. Dineo is doing the most as she juggles being an actress, presenter and entrepreneur.

When asked about the new career venture by TimesLive, she said:

"It's the coolest thing being able to do them all. Looking back on that decision [to put my presenting career on pause], I can safely say I have no regrets because this season of my life is quite refreshing."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After her exit from Mzansi Magic's The Queen earlier this year, she reappeared on SABC 3's The Estate.

Apart from acting and presenting, she also has a clothing brand called Port of LNG, which she gets to showcase on the set of The Estate.

When Dineo isn't rocking the small screens or designing clothes, she spends her downtime exercising or enjoying staycations with her hubby, rapper, Solo.

Dineo Langa’s proud mother boasts about Neo's boujee fashion brand

Briefly News reported that Dineo Langa’s mother, KG Moeketsi, took to social media to hype her brand. If you didn’t know that Dineo has a fashion line, you do now.

Taking to social media with great pride, KG let everyone know that Dineo owns a clothing brand and she shared a picture of a stunning red gown that they made for her.

Fans took to the comment section to let KG know how lucky she is to have such a talented daughter. Some knew about Dineo’s brand and others were happy they do now.

@feminist_rogue said:

“She is breathtaking in this and every dress she wore to host the #SAMAs, and she totally rocked as host. Her energy is so contagious.”

Source: Briefly.co.za