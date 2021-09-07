Bobby Shmurda Confronts Fan for Throwing Water Bottle in His Face at Concert

Bobby Shmurda nearly got into a brawl with a fan during the Made In America concert on Saturday

The rapper was reportedly hit by an object from the crowd and he ran up to confront the culprit

Luckily, his team got to him before he jumped the barricade separating the stage from the crowd

Rapper Bobby Shmurda nearly got into a fight with a fan over the weekend during a concert.

The artiste was recently released from jail and has been working hard on getting his career back on track, but it nearly took a turn for the worst.

According to TMZ, Shmurda almost came to blows with the fan at the Made In America concert on Saturday, September 4, but it was not unprovoked.

Reports indicate the fan threw a water bottle at him and he went after the suspect without hesitation.

Shmurda was set to perform at the event but that nearly never happened after the incident but his entourage ensured he never got to the fan as they dragged him away.

From a video shared by TMZ, Bobby could be seen trying to climb over the stage barricade to reach the fan as he pushed everyone out of his way.

This happened during Megan Thee Stallion’s performance and luckily he never got to the fan as it would have been worse for him because it would land him back in prison.

Bobby's released from prison

As reported by Briefly News, Shmurda, born Ackquille Pollard, was released from prison on Tuesday, February 24, after six years behind bars.

Migos rapper Quavo had earlier revealed that he was to pick Shmurda from New York's Clinton Correction Facility and true to his word, he did.

In a video shared by Quavo on Instagram, Shmurda could be seen alighting a private jet clad in all black with a mask in the same colour.

The 26-year-old rapper was also holding a black briefcase in his left hand and this made many believe that he had transitioned back into his rapper lifestyle.

Parole conditions

His freedom is very much restricted and he has to follow a few parole rules to avoid going back to prison.

The artiste was given several conditions to serve his parole supervision until February 23, 2026.

Although he's back to living the rapper's lifestyle, Shmurda has to avoid drinking alcohol, hanging out at bars or gangs, and observing an 8pm curfew.

As if that's not enough, the artiste also has to submit to substance abuse testing and get counselling for aggression and anger.

