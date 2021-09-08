Dineo Langa Shows Love to Her "Big Brother" Loyiso MacDonald on His Birthday

Dineo Langa showed mad love to her former onscreen brother and friend Loyiso MacDonald when he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 7 September

Dineo and Loyiso played the roles of Khoza siblings when they were still part of the cast of The Queen

In her sweet post, the stunner said she's proud of Loyiso and wished him all the best for the rest of his life

Dineo Langa took to social media to show love to actor Loyiso MacDonald on his birthday. The former The Queen stars played the roles of brother and sister in the telenovela.

The two actors developed a strong friendship when they were still part of the cast of the Mzansi Magic saopie. Dineo took to Twitter on Tuesday, 7 September and posted sweet selfies of herself with Loyiso MacDonald.

The stunner penned a heartfelt birthday message to her former onscreen brother and friend. She captioned her post:

"It's my BIG BROTHER'S BIRTHDAY. Always so proud of you @loyisomacdonald. Thank you for always honoring our bond. I want you to be happy not just for today but for the rest of your life cause God knows you deserve the best of everything. Love you. Happy birthday broski."

Tweeps took to Dineo's comment section to held her wish Loyiso a fabulous day. Check out some of their comments below:

@mpasethedreamer wrote:

"Happy birthday to him."

@MathapeloShady said:

"Oh bathong the handsome/charming Mr tough guy, brother happy womb escape to you."

@nangamsolungane commented:

"Happy birthday Sgaqa-gaqa."

@MunjomaNicola added:

"Happy birthday @loyisomacdonald."

Loyiso MacDonald leaves 'The Queen'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Loyiso MacDonald left The Queen recently. The talented actor played the role of Kagiso Khoza in the Mzansi Magic telenovela. Entertainment commentator Phil Mpela's The Tea reported recently that Loyiso decided to exit the show after spending five years portraying the character of Kagiso aka Sgaqagaqa.

Besides The Queen, Loyiso has acted in big TV productions such as Isidingo!. His fans shared that they are sure that he will slay any role that he bags next. Phil's The Tea reported on Twitter:

"The dynamic within the Khoza house will now be strange since Goodness, played by Zenande Mfenyane is back on the show and her character is tied to Kagiso."

Loyiso did not dispute the news of his exit when a fan praised him for slaying his role after Mpela tweeted the sad news. Loyiso told the fan:

"Thank you so much!"

Source: Briefly.co.za