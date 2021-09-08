Master KG almost lost his life recently when one of the engines on a plane he was flying on, exploded – he took to social media to tell his story

Sharing footage from the horrific experience, Master KG reminded peeps that every day is not a given

While fans are happy that Master KG is alright, they were a bit confused as to why they spent four hours in the air with a bust engine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG is lucky to be alive after having watched the engine of the plane he was flying in go up in flames. Most people’s worst nightmare!

Musician Master KG has detailed his “horrific experience” after a flight he was recently on took a dramatic turn. Image: @masterkg

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share his horrific experience, Master KG explained how he was chilling in his seat when the next minute the one engine exploded right in front of his eyes, reported The Citizen. A rattled Master KG does not wish upon his worst enemy.

Master KG was sure this was the end and is hella grateful to be telling the story today. Circling in the air for four hours with one engine, you can imagine the stress our guy was going through.

Master KG posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Master KG managed to get footage of the almost tragic event and posted it to his social media for his people to see. Kante, it’s a lot!

Master KG shared:

Fans are thankful that Master KG is okay, however, they do not understand why they left him stressing in the air for four hours. Peeps took to the comment section of Master KG’s post to discuss the matter.

@ReezaySA is grateful Master KG is alive:

“Thank God you didn't end up on Air Crush investigation documentary ”

@SonOfJoseph_ smells a rat:

“Yoh horrific Stuff. But why round for 4 hours instead of dumping fuel then land?”

@NgobsBukie does not get why they circled for four hours:

@Shes_fair was shook:

Master KG trends after dropping some heavy racks on fans

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Master KG trended after giving away big money to fans. The musician took to social media and offered to drop some money on random people.

The global star gave away R1 000 in cash to several followers, much to their excitement. It seems the muso was in a good mood and no one was complaining about that! The reactions to the giveaway were hilarious as social media users did their best to get his attention so they could also get some money:

@khondityise said:

“Master KG is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.”

@sbumbura said:

“Master KG played a big role in my life even my family is nothing without him we love that... we even use our grocery money to buy his music even when we're hungry at night we just listen to Master KG's music and sleep.”

Source: Briefly.co.za